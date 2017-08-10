Pet of the Week - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pet of the Week

Posted:

DENISON, TX -- This time we have a pair of adorable little puppies.

They're both little boys believed to be a Dachshund/Chihuahua mix.

They're about 7 weeks old.

Shelter staff say both are very calm, sweet and love to be held.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little pair you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.  

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.
 

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.