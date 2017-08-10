Pet of the Week

DENISON, TX -- This time we have a pair of adorable little puppies.

They're both little boys believed to be a Dachshund/Chihuahua mix.

They're about 7 weeks old.

Shelter staff say both are very calm, sweet and love to be held.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little pair you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.

