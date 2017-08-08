Lightning triggers fire at Ardmore duplex

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Early Sunday morning, residents on Blackjack Drive had an unexpected wake-up call.

"At about five minutes 'til six, there was a loud clap of thunder that woke up everyone in the house," said Bill Hosler.

That was the sound of a lightning bolt striking a duplex next door to Hosler's residence in the Stone Creek Estates subdivision. A family that just welcomed newborn baby was able to make it out of the house without injury.

Hosler said he is thankful the situation wasn't worse.

"My lady went over to the window, she seen the glow, and she says, 'I think the neighbor's house is on fire.' So we went out and -- sure enough -- the roof was fully engulfed," Hosler said. "Luckily, everyone got out. They were all out by the time we got out there. It could've been a lot worse."

The Ardmore Fire Department said it took just under 20 minutes to extinguish the flames. Investigators said the duplex's attic now has fire and water damage, making it unsafe to live in for now.

Neighbors said situations like these are almost impossible to prepare for.

"It could've happened if we live here... it could happen if we moved to a new house... it could happen no matter where you are in the world," Hosler said. "It is what it is."

The family living in the duplex has been relocated until repairs can be made.