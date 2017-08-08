Manhunt Underway For Escaped Choctaw County Inmate - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Manhunt Underway For Escaped Choctaw County Inmate

Manhunt Underway For Escaped Choctaw County Inmate

Posted:

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- A manhunt is underway for an escaped inmate that Choctaw deputies consider to be dangerous.

The sheriff's office says Aaron Victory escaped the Choctaw County Jail just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

He was being held for a preliminary hearing.

According to online records, he's charged with 2 counts of of second degree burglary, grand larceny, feloniously pointing a firearm and knowingly concealing stolen property. 

Back in December, Victory was arrested during a raid in Antlers on suspicion of burglary and stealing four-wheelers in the Fort Towson area. 

If you see him, do not approach him and call authorities.              

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.