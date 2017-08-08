Manhunt Underway For Escaped Choctaw County Inmate

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK -- A manhunt is underway for an escaped inmate that Choctaw deputies consider to be dangerous.

The sheriff's office says Aaron Victory escaped the Choctaw County Jail just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

He was being held for a preliminary hearing.

According to online records, he's charged with 2 counts of of second degree burglary, grand larceny, feloniously pointing a firearm and knowingly concealing stolen property.

Back in December, Victory was arrested during a raid in Antlers on suspicion of burglary and stealing four-wheelers in the Fort Towson area.

If you see him, do not approach him and call authorities.