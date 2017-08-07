Clear the Shelters on August 19, 2017

More than 800 animal facilities across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 19 that helps people share their loving homes for animals in need.
More than 50,000 pets found their forever homes in 2016, and this year, KTEN is joining the Clear the Shelters team to help Texomans find their forever companion.
All the participating shelters are offering reduced-rate or free pet adoptions on August 19.
Here are the locations in the KTEN viewing area taking part in this year's campaign:
Ardmore Animal Care
321 Carol Brown Boulevard
580-223-7070
Denison Animal Welfare Group
3307 South Eisenhower Parkway
903-361-4211
Lamar County Humane Association
310 Clement Road
903-784-6774
Please let us know right away if you are part of an organization that would like to join our Clear the Shelters team. Contact Walt Zwirko at wzwirko@kten.com.
