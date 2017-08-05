Amber alert issued after Oklahoma couple flees with child - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Amber alert issued after Oklahoma couple flees with child

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma authorities have issued an Amber Alert after a man and woman fled with a baby girl after a judge terminated their parental rights.

The Department of Public Safety issued the alert early Saturday in the disappearance of 18-month-old Bracie Schivers. A judge on Friday had terminated the parental rights of 37-year-olds Tara Springfield and Bryant Schivers Jr. due to evidence of child endangerment.

Cleveland County Undersheriff Rhett Burnett says when deputies went to take custody of the girl, she and the two suspects couldn't be found. Burnett says Springfield and Schivers have a history of heavy substance abuse, and authorities believe the child is in danger.

The suspects are believed to be driving a 2011 white Chevrolet pickup with Oklahoma tag BQQ-657.

