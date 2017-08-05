Amber alert issued after Oklahoma couple flees with child

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Oklahoma authorities have issued an Amber Alert after a man and woman fled with a baby girl after a judge terminated their parental rights.More >>
Districts across Texoma are gearing up for the 2017-18 school year, and we're here to help you get the information you need to be ready for the first day of classes.More >>
We're now less than three weeks away from a total eclipse of the sun that will be witnessed by Americans coast-to-coast -- from Charleston, South Carolina to Salem, Oregon -- on Monday, August 21.More >>
Former Texas Gov. Mark White died Saturday in Houston at the age of 77. The Democrat was governor from 1983 to 1987.More >>
Shopping center parking lots are jammed across the Sooner State this weekend for the annual tax-free weekend.More >>
A homeowner checked his video surveillance system and saw a relative, identified as Dustin Keith Bryan, was burglarizing his residence, police said.More >>
"I'm definitely nervous about my first year of teaching, but I'm just really excited, so ready to get the year started," said Sasha Giger.More >>
Patients of Dr. Gregg Diamond's DiamondBack Pain and Wellness Centers in Sherman and Paris had been locked out of their medical records since his arrest last month.More >>
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the illness has been linked to the Caribeña brand of Maradol papaya, which was grown in Mexico.More >>
The U.S. Senate confirmed Lance Robertson as assistant secretary for aging for the federal Department of Health and Human Services.More >>
