Patients of jailed Sherman pain doctor can now get their records

SHERMAN -- Dr. Gregg Diamond was back in federal court in Sherman on Thursday.

Diamond is awaiting trial on charges of writing prescriptions for painkillers linked to at least seven deaths in Oklahoma and Texas.

His attorney and federal prosecutors were trying to determine how to help former clients of the doctor's DiamondBack Pain and Wellness Centers in Sherman and Paris. They had not been able to access their medical records since Diamond's arrest last month.

The solution -- according to court records -- is to let Diamond's clients get their paperwork through a local company, Progressive Health Network.

Last month, the judge ruled that Diamond would remain in jail while waiting for his federal trial to begin.