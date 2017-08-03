A community opens its arms to new Denison teachers

DENISON, Texas -- New teachers filled the ballroom at Denison Golf and Country Club Thursdsay afternoon to learn more about the community they'll be working in.

The Denison Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed nearly 70 new educators to the Denison Independent School District.

"We got the idea that we needed to welcome teachers who had, one: Never taught in Denison before, and two: Never taught anywhere before," explained David Bayless of the Denison Education Foundation.

Scott Middle School Principal John Parker added that the event serves to solidify what they tell new employees about the area.

"It's a great community to work in, and a great community to live in," he said.

Kimberly Blaquiere wasn't just holding a bottle of wine to prepare herself for the new school year; she won it in a raffle that was held at the luncheon, which was made possible by a variety of sponsors.

"Everyone is just so kind, and I just love the community aspect of everything," she said.



Teachers new to the Denison ISD were welcomed at a luncheon. (KTEN)

Any of the teachers who weren't lucky enough to win a prize from the raffle were allowed to take home the vase of flowers that was in the center of the table."

"I think it eases some of the tension that some of these people have the first time they're around other people from the community, besides the people who hired them," Parker said.

This event has been going on for 25 years now, and the mastermind behind it all says it really gives the teachers a sense of what they can expect.

"I think that school teachers -- and I'm married to one -- know that what they do is very important. and to take it seriously," Bayless said. "But they also know we don't have to take ourselves too seriously."

Many of the new teachers were already heeding that advice.

"I've never wanted to do anything else in my life, so I'm just really excited to get started and live out my passion," Blaquiere said.

Principal Parker is confident of the final results. "I think they're still feeling their way around, but they'll get with it, they'll get it," he said.

Some of the prize donors included Austin College, Texoma Medical Center, and Denison Parks and Recreation.