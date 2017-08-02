Tax payers gain knowledge and provide input for potential SISD bond

SHERMAN, TX -- If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. At least that's what Sherman ISD seems to be doing before going into the new school year. They're once again looking at how to pass a bond issue after last spring's attempt at a $308 million dollar bond failed. First step this time, hear from the tax payers who will be footing the bill.

Emily Parks, the Director of Communications for SISD said, "Following the last bond, we went back to the table, we asked for a lot of community input and something we heard was that our community needed to be educated and wanted to know more, they wanted to know details." So parents and concerned citizens alike went back to school and walked the classroom halls not to gain knowledge in math, science or home-ec, but to educate themselves on the status quo of the district and learn about what it might take to get a bond issue passed.

"We have shortened the list of projects, we have looked at the finances and the debt associated with the bond and changed that. So our community will really see that we made some dramatic differences based on the collaboration and input we gotten throughout this process," Parks said. "So far the committee is looking at a package that could include a new high school, an upgraded technology infrastructure across the district, and then reallocating our students at the lower levels to meet those over-capacity needs that we have and find seats for everybody."

But tax payers are not the only ones to benefit from this forum. It is essentially the SISD Citizens Advisory Committee doing its homework before putting pencil to paper on its first draft of an essay. The essay being a recommendation to the Sherman ISD School Board.

Parks said, "At the same time, the district has identified our needs and we want to share those needs and relate them to the goals of the community. Then provide us and the committee an opportunity to hear people's thoughts and their input." Keith Lightfoot, a member of the SISD Citizens Advisory Committee, added, "The first time around we might have misguessed on what the amount of opposition was. So we felt that being more informed going forward would benefit the committee, the children most certainly would benefit."

The committee will consider all the tax payer input and will formulate a recommendation for the school board on August 7th. A special meeting has been scheduled on August 26th for the school board to look at the recommendation and decide whether to call a bond or not.

If you would like more information on the potential bond, you can visit https://www.ShermanISD.net/bond2017.

.