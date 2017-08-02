Texas officer thrown into roadway after he's struck by car - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fort Worth officer recovers after traffic stop crash

By Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- A Texas police officer is recovering from a fracture and other injuries after he was struck by a suspected drunken driver while standing alongside a car during a traffic stop.

Dashcam video from Fort Worth officer Matt Lesell's patrol car shows Lesell being thrown heels over head into the roadway after being struck on July 7.

Authorities say the only reason he survived is because the drunken driver first struck the car that was stopped on the side of the road, lessening the blow to Lesell.

Lesell told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that he fractured his vertebra and will be out of work for about another month.

A 34-year-old man was charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a police officer.

It's not clear whether the second driver was hurt.

