Ardmore police link suspect to two bank holdups

COALGATE, Okla. -- A North Texas resident is under arrest after allegedly admitting to two bank robberies in southern Oklahoma.

Ardmore police say they believe Graham Helms of Allen, Texas, is responsible for a holdup at the IBC Bank in Ardmore on July 24 and then the Shamrock Bank in Coalgate one week later. No one was hurt in either robbery.

Detectives said Helms, 29, was arrested in Coal County shortly after Tuesday morning's holdup, and that evidence from the two crimes matched.

"I located the vehicle, made a traffic stop on him," said Coal County Deputy Nic Davis. "The guy matched the description of the guy in the picture that I had, and I pulled him out of the car, and I asked him if he had robbed the bank, and he said, 'Yes, sir.'"

Ardmore police Capt. Keith Ingle said Helms also admitted to robbing the IBC Bank.



Ardmore police released a surveillance photo showing a bearded suspect in the IBC Bank holdup. (KTEN)

"We will be obtaining an arrest warrant to bring him back to Carter County to face those charges," Ingle said in a written statement.

He added that federal bank robbery charges will be filed in connection with the Coalgate holdup.

Helms is currently jailed in Muskogee County, according to online records.