Pauls Valley explains odd taste and odor of tap water

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- Customers of the Pauls Valley Municipal Authority Water Department say what comes out of their faucets has recently had a bad taste and smell.

"It smells," one resident told us. "You try to take a bath? You sure don't want to take a bath! It looks like sewer water."

The city's primary water source, Longmire Lake, was shut down for repairs. That forced the water department to pump from City Lake for 72 hours.

"The old City Lake has much dirtier water," City Manager James Frizell explained. "We're not used to having to pump primarily from it. Matter of fact, since Longmire Lake has come in, we have very rarely pumped primarily from the old City Lake."

Water coming from the city's lake requires more treatment, and that resulted in the odd taste and odor.

Frizell said city workers have been flushing water lines for days, and the problem should be taken care of before the week is out.

"The taste and odor will be gone probably by the end of the week," he said. "There may still be some remnants of it. Otherwise, the water that we're putting out to the public is still good, clean water."

The city manager added that the source of the city's water was switched back to Longmire Lake on Sunday afternoon.