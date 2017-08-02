Whitewright police chief demoted by City Council

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas -- The Whitewright City Council voted Tuesday night to demote the chief of police.

After meeting in executive session for nearly two hours, Council members delivered the decision to Chief Beau Heistand.

Some residents believed the long discussion had something to do with the recent traffic stop incident involving Ben Vincent, a suspected drunk driver who is also a City Council member in neighboring Tom Bean, Texas.

In that case, the Whitewright officer who failed to arrest Vincent was terminated. But Whitewright Mayor Jeremiah Looney said that Heistand's demotion is not linked to the Vincent case.

"We have some issues regarding our chief, and we addressed those with all the officers to get all the evidence we could," Looney said. "We came to a decision that we needed to make a change with our police chief."

The council decided Chief Heistand would be demoted to patrol, and Sgt. Rick Webber would be elevated to interim chief.