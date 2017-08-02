Whitewright police chief demoted by City Council

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Dashcam video from Officer Matt Lesell's patrol car shows Lesell being thrown heels over head into the roadway after being struck on July 7.More >>
Police say they believe Graham Helms of Allen, Texas, is responsible for a holdup at the IBC Bank in Ardmore on July 24 and then the Shamrock Bank in Coalgate one week later.More >>
"This, I think, will be great for the roads, and the citizens will see their money at work with their eyes," said Mayor Jeremiah Looney.More >>
"You try to take a bath? You sure don't want to take a bath! It looks like sewer water," one resident told KTEN.More >>
After meeting in executive session for nearly two hours, Council members delivered the decision to Chief Beau Heistand.More >>
Online court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday against Republican Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, two political consultants, a former union leader and the former head of a schools group.More >>
Former Grayson County Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price will not be getting their jobs back.More >>
"One of the best things you can do is go listen to what your constituents are concerned about, answer their questions," Rep. Tom Cole said.More >>
We're now less than three weeks away from a total eclipse of the sun that will be witnessed by Americans coast-to-coast -- from Charleston, South Carolina to Salem, Oregon -- on Monday, August 21.More >>
The Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and Wilson firefighters are on the receiving end of some statewide recognition.More >>
