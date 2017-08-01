Sherman store offers shopping spree to Durant kids

SHERMAN, Texas -- All was quiet at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Sherman Tuesday morning.

Until 9 o'clock, that is, when more than two dozen young people poured through the doors to collect something special.

The store donated $100 gift cards to 30 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Durant.

"Academy really prides itself on being able to give back to the community, and it just pulls on your heartstrings," manager Jeremy Hughes said.

They've been staging this event for five years now, and the staff says every year is even more rewarding than the last.

"For us to be able to give back to them... I mean, it'll put knots in your throat, and it's what it's all about," Hughes said.



Happy recipients of the shopping spree at the Sherman Academy Sports store. (KTEN)

But the biggest fans of the event? The kids.

Academy says in previous years they've partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Denison, but this year they decided to cross the Red River and get Durant involved.

With school starting soon, shoes and backpacks seemed to be the biggest necessities.

"This event is planned in July, and the kids look forward to this day all summer," said Larry Long, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Durant."

And Academy says there's nothing they love more than making these kids happy.



Kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Durant pose with the items they purchased with $100 gift cards donated by Academy Sports in Sherman. (KTEN)