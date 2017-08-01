Big check kick-starts Texoma job-training program

DENISON, Texas -- Workforce Solutions Texoma is one step closer to raising $200,000 to fund a high school training program.

On Monday, Ruiz Foods presented the organization with a $20,000 check, representing one-tenth of the goal set by local companies is to raise funds for new equipment needed by the Advanced Manufacturing Program at Grayson College.

"We will get a direct benefit from this with the education this provides by hopefully someday providing -- not only our community, but our location here in Denison -- with some skilled workforce, and there is where we need help," said Ruiz Foods executive Mitch Martin.



Ruiz Foods presents a $10,000 check to Workforce Solutions Texoma. (KTEN)

The Workforce Solutions Texoma program is designed for high schoolers to help them obtain certifications and training leading to employment.

The organization serves Cooke, Grayson and Fannin counties in cooperation with the Denison Development Alliance and Denison High School.

Workforce Solutions Texoma has programs to help employers find workers, help workers find child care, and help students gain experience in the workplace.