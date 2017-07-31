Law officers honor Oklahoma trooper who died in crash

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Hundreds gathered at the University of Oklahoma to remember Lt. Heath Meyer, a state trooper who died after being struck by another patrolman's car during a chase.

The Oklahoman reports police officers from other states -- including Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Georgia and Illinois -- attended the funeral Monday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Meyer died July 24 at a hospital where he was taken after being gravely injured 10 days earlier.

He is the 36th OHP trooper to die in the line of duty. Meyer leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Meyer graduated from the OHP Academy in 2015. He also served as a pastor in Cleveland County.

Oklahoma City media sources are also reporting that D'Angelo Burgess, the suspect in the high-speed pursuit that led to Meyers' death, has been charged with first degree murder. He faces additional charges including endangering others while eluding police and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

KTEN's Emily Akins contributed to this report