What not to eat if you're counting calories

Most people wouldn't dream of eating five bacon double-cheeseburgers from Burger King all at once. But at Buffalo Wild Wings, you'd consume even more calories by eating just one Cheese Curd Bacon Burger and fries (1,950 calories).

"We're seeing high calorie mash-ups from restaurants all over their menus," said Lindsay Moyer, senior nutritionist at the Center for Science in the Public Interest.



CSPI has just released its annual Xtreme Eating Awards. "Winners" include:

"All of the entrees we looked at have about a day's calories or more... that's 2,000 calories," Moyer said.

At 2,310 calories, the Cheesecake Factory's Pasta Napoletana is topped with Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni and meatballs.



"These meals are extreme, but even the typical restaurant meals are a threat to American's health because they increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease," Moyer said.

In response, the National Restaurant Association offered a statement saying the group has "led the effort to implement a national standard for menu labeling so that our customers can make informed decisions on their dining choices."

Dietitians advise you to pay special attention to portion size.

"You don't have to eat the whole thing yourself," said clinical dietitian Lindsay Malone of the Cleveland Clinic. "You can share it with other people, or you can bring it home with you and enjoy the next day."

The Cheesecake Factory agrees. A spokeswoman provided a statement saying:

We love it when guests share. That's a great sign that our portions are generous. And a large percentage of our guests take home leftovers.

Looking up menus online ahead of time can help formulate a plan before you arrive at the restaurant.