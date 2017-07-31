Study ranks Oklahoma schools over Texas - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma schools rank better overall than Texas schools, according to a report released Monday on public education in the United States.

WalletHub's study of schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia considered 21 factors, including test scores, pupil-student ratio, and dropout rates.

Oklahoma's public school system finished No. 18 in the study, bolstered by a No. 3 "safety" rating.

Texas was in the bottom third of the rankings at No. 34, but it did come in at 4th place in lowest dropout rate nationwide.

According to the study, the nation's best schools are found in Massachusetts, which boasts the highest math and reading test scores, along with the lowest percentage of threatened/injured high school students.

Louisiana's public schools finished at the bottom of the WalletHub survey.

