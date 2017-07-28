Ardmore heritage is template for 130th birthday bash

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Here's some nostalgia for those of you who call Ardmore home: City workers are bringing back Ardmore's historic birthday celebrations on Saturday as the city turns 130 this month.

Ardmore Mayor Martin Dyer says he remembers going to those celebrations way back in the 1930s.

One feature of those birthday parties was a pancake breakfast. So a group called Create Ardmore is bringing that tradition back.

"We used to celebrate out at Whittington Park, was where we had the old celebration," Dyer recalled. "The big thing was the pancake breakfast; I think back there they called it the 'Pioneer Breakfast.'"



Ardmore celebrates its first birthday in Whittington Park on July 28, 1888. (File photo)

The mayor clearly has Ardmore in his blood.

"My family came in 1908, and my granddad was the first city manager back in the 1920s."

Dyer looked back on the old tradition of Ardmore's birthday celebrations. What he remembers most was the way the people gathered together.

"Just a kind of big 'ol family celebration," he said. "We would go out to the park and people would picnic and everything else."

Now, as Ardmore turns 130, Create Ardmore is reflecting on this heritage as one way to bring the community together again.

"We had lots of people say, 'Oh, remember when?' we used to do street dances, and pancake breakfasts, and hot air balloons and things to celebrate Ardmore's birthday."



An Ardmore merchant celebrates the city's 130th birthday. (KTEN)

Saturday's events start at 7 a.m., with everything from parades, to live music, food trucks, an art sale, and a lot more.

Event chair Maria Wilkinson said there will be something for everyone -- even a possible cruise.

"The Shops at Ardmore has donated a five-day Caribbean cruise for two, to be given away Saturday morning," she said.

Mayor Dyer said he hopes to see a good turnout.

"This birthday celebration is not for pioneers... this birthday celebration is for everybody," he said. "If you have only been here one day... if you are a visitor... if you are fresh and new to town... come on out."

For a chance to win that cruise, you can buy a ticket at Central Park. Entrants must be over the age of 18 and have to be present to win the drawing at 10 a.m. Saturday.