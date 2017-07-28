$200K bond set for Tom Bean Council member - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

$200K bond set for Tom Bean Council member

Posted: Updated:

SHERMAN, Texas -- Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent remained jailed Friday after being arrested one day earlier on charges of intoxicated assault with a vehicle involving serious bodily injury.

Bond was set at $200,000 in connection with Thursday morning's head-on crash in Tom Bean in which Vincent's vehicle crashed head-on with a pickup truck owned by the city's school district.

Both Vincent, 57, and the other driver were injured in the wreck and received treatment at a Sherman hospital.

The Council member's name was in the news earlier this week after it was revealed that he had been stopped on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Whitewright last Saturday. The officer who failed to arrest Vincent was terminated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is the lead investigating agency in the Tom Bean incident.

Sherry Howard, the city's mayor, told KTEN the Vincent's arrest was "very upsetting and sad" and that she will hold city officials "to a higher standard."

