Pentagon: North Korea launches another ICBM

Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent remained jailed Friday after being arrested one day earlier on charges of intoxicated assault with a vehicle.More >>
Thousands of customers in Grayson County were left without telephone and Internet service Friday morning after a primary fiber-optic cable was cut in Sherman.More >>
Charlie Gard, the critically ill British baby at the center of a legal battle that attracted the attention of Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump, has died. He would have turned 1 next week.More >>
Data collected by U.S. radars, satellites and other sensors showed that it was theoretically capable of traveling at least 5,500 kilometers on a normal trajectory.More >>
What happened to Thanakrit Thuetong? The Seminole County Sheriff's office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are now asking for your help.More >>
Texoma Regional Blood Center is hosting this year's campaign; you can donate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Denison police headquarters at 108 West Main Street downtown.More >>
Bruce Dawsey was elevated to assistant chief; Wes Trisler earned his lieutenant's badge and Trevor Stevens was promoted to sergeant at Thursday's ceremony.More >>
"We have 511 members, and without the people in the community supporting us, we couldn't do it," said Boys and Girls Club of Durant operations director Larry Long.More >>
Tom Bean's mayor said the arrest of City Council member Ben Vincent was a "very upsetting and sad day for us."More >>
East Central University, with its main campus in Ada, said classes at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma in Ardmore were causing them to lose nearly $200,000 a year.More >>
