Helping hands for Durant's newest playground

DURANT, Okla. -- The Boys and Girls Club in Durant needed a place to play.

"We put a deal on Facebook a few months ago that we needed playground equipment for our kids," said the club's operations director Larry Long. "We have about 200 kids a day that come here."

Putting together a playground is no easy task. That's why Blackburn Plumbing and the Fraternal Order of Police in Durant decided to lend a hand to a deserving organization.

"A program like the Boys and Girls Club really helps our young kids," said FOP spokesman Buddy Faulkner. "We know our future is our children, the young kids of our community, so anything we can do to help those kids have a better experience at the Boys and Girls Club, we're willing to do and we enjoy doing."



Volunteers work on a new playground for the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. (KTEN)

Blackburn Plumbing felt the least it could do was help out a part of the community that gives so much back to them.

"The community does so much for us; we rely on the community for our business, and its our time to give back and this is one way of doing that," Clint Blackburn said.

The continued support for the Boys and Girls Club in Durant is what keeps the organization going year-in and year-out.

"People are always stepping up to help us," Long said. "We have 511 members, and without the people in the community supporting us, we couldn't do it."