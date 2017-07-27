ECU cancels classes at University Center in Ardmore

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Texoma Regional Blood Center is hosting this year's campaign; you can donate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Denison police headquarters at 108 West Main Street downtown.More >>
Texoma Regional Blood Center is hosting this year's campaign; you can donate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Denison police headquarters at 108 West Main Street downtown.More >>
Bruce Dawsey was elevated to assistant chief; Wes Trisler earned his lieutenant's badge and Trevor Stevens was promoted to sergeant at Thursday's ceremony.More >>
Bruce Dawsey was elevated to assistant chief; Wes Trisler earned his lieutenant's badge and Trevor Stevens was promoted to sergeant at Thursday's ceremony.More >>
"We have 511 members, and without the people in the community supporting us, we couldn't do it," said Boys and Girls Club of Durant operations director Larry Long.More >>
"We have 511 members, and without the people in the community supporting us, we couldn't do it," said Boys and Girls Club of Durant operations director Larry Long.More >>
Tom Bean's mayor said the arrest of City Council member Ben Vincent was a "very upsetting and sad day for us."More >>
Tom Bean's mayor said the arrest of City Council member Ben Vincent was a "very upsetting and sad day for us."More >>
East Central University, with its main campus in Ada, said classes at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma in Ardmore were causing them to lose nearly $200,000 a year.More >>
East Central University, with its main campus in Ada, said classes at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma in Ardmore were causing them to lose nearly $200,000 a year.More >>
Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Co. are planning to purchase the project and are still awaiting regulatory approvals.More >>
Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Co. are planning to purchase the project and are still awaiting regulatory approvals.More >>
Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh said the positive energy of the 10-day event was "overshadowed by the remarks offered by the President of the United States."More >>
Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh said the positive energy of the 10-day event was "overshadowed by the remarks offered by the President of the United States."More >>
This time we have an adorable little puppy. They don't know her mix, but say she's about 14 weeks old and will probably be a medium sized dog.More >>
This time we have an adorable little puppy. They don't know her mix, but say she's about 14 weeks old and will probably be a medium sized dog.More >>
"[I'd] just like all the drug traffickers and drug dealers to know that they're not safe from the sheriff's office," said Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer.More >>
"[I'd] just like all the drug traffickers and drug dealers to know that they're not safe from the sheriff's office," said Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer.More >>
"The water hydrant turned on, and we saw rain everywhere during the first part of July," extension agent Cody Maxwell said. "The crops look amazing!"More >>
"The water hydrant turned on, and we saw rain everywhere during the first part of July," extension agent Cody Maxwell said. "The crops look amazing!"More >>