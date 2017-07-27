ECU cancels classes at University Center in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- State budget cuts in Oklahoma are impacting educational facilities all over the state. Now one Texoma university has made a controversial decision based on money problems.

East Central University, with its main campus in Ada, said classes at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma in Ardmore were causing them to lose nearly $200,000 a year.

USCO president Dr. Steven Mills said he had no advance notice of ECU's decision.

"We were shocked," he said. "Surprised and shocked by the news, obviously."

The move comes after just one semester of classes at USCO's new multi-million dollar facility that housed the ECU program.

"We finally built the building and had a new home for them and had gone just one semester," Mills said. "After investing millions of dollars, this community investing millions of dollars, this took us by surprise."

But ECU said its USCO program had been operating in the red, and simply couldn't afford to stay.

"East Central University has been evaluating all of our programs and services," said school spokesperson Adrianna Lancaster. "And due to these decreases, we are no longer able to offer programs at the facility in Ardmore."

ECU had been scheduled to offer nursing, human resources, and education courses at the Ardmore facility this fall.

"We are committed to our current students in Ardmore, so we are working with them to develop teach-out plans so they can complete their East Central University degrees at the University Center of Southern Oklahoma," Lancaster said.

USCO will continue to offer classes from Murray State College and Southeastern Oklahoma State University at its $15 million campus.