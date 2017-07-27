Tom Bean Council member arrested after collision

A Tom Bean City Council member who was stopped last weekend for suspected drinking and driving is in trouble with the law again.

Texas state troopers say Ben Vincent was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning with a pickup truck owned by the Tom Bean Independent School District.

Both Vincent and the driver of the pickup, Elmer Stuckey, were treated at a Sherman hospital.

Vincent was released and then promptly arrested by state troopers and charged with intoxicated assault.

He's currently in the Grayson County Jail. No bond has been established.

You may remember seeing Vincent in a Whitewright police video taken last Saturday, when he was pulled over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The police officer in that case -- who failed to arrest Vincent -- is no longer working for the force.



A Whitewright police video shows Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent, left, being questioned after he was pulled over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on July 22, 2017. (Whitewright PD)