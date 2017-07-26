North Texas crops having a good year

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
FANNIN CO., TX -- North Texas crops have dealt with extremes over the past few years from heavy flooding rains to abnormally dry conditions that make our drought seem like it's on a roller coaster. So how has mother nature been to farmers in the area?More >>
"We've been to Vegas; we've been to Disney; but we've not ever been to New Jersey to compete at the World Dance Alliance," said Mindi McGehee, owner of DS Dance Unlimited.More >>
Capt. Jonathan Sumner said he had no choice but to shoot one dog after he was attacked by two pit bulls on Wednesday morning.More >>
Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent was allowed to call a family member instead of being arrested after being pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving.More >>
Grayson County DA Joe Brown said Dr. Gregg Diamond is being accused of assault against his stepdaughter, 17-year-old Mikayla Mitchell.More >>
Former Grayson County Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price will plead their case to the sheriff next Monday.More >>
One week after learning she was pregnant, Ana Garcia told police that her husband, Sergio Jimenez, assaulted her.More >>
Seven Republicans joined all Democrats Wednesday in a 45-55 vote defeating the plan. It was the second self-inflicted setback the GOP has suffered this week.More >>
