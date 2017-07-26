North Texas crops having a good year

FANNIN CO., TX -- North Texas crops like wheat, soybeans, corn, and cotton have dealt with extremes over the past few years from heavy flooding rains to abnormally dry conditions that make our drought seem like it's on a roller coaster. So how has mother nature been to farmers in the area?

The Fannin County Agr. Extension Agent put it like this, "It's been crazy but it's been good I guess you could say. We've had farmers say here in Fannin County that this year for the crops is some of the best crops they've seen in their years of farming."

However, it wasn't too long ago, in May and June, that a number of counties in North Texas were under the gun and had abnormally dry pockets that could reap trouble going into the typically dry month of July. But as most of us witnessed Maxwell said, "The water hydrant turned on and we saw rain everywhere during the first part of July. The grass has turned it on. The crops look amazing."

So the rains came at the perfect times for the crops said Maxwell. "We had enough to keep them going but not enough to make them stand in wet feet basically. "They've allowed the crops to be productive and on these warm season crops we'll wait to see what the harvest is moving forward in the next few weeks"

So what is the outlook going into August and September? Well, as Maxwell said laughing, "That's [you weather] guys call on that if we're going to get rain. "Everyday we're praying for rain traditionally during that time. But hopefully as we move forward, we could get the rains that will keep us just moving along."

With that being said it looks like, to at least the Climate Prediction Center, that we should expect more rain than what we traditionally see in the coming months.

Maxwell said farmers and ranchers usually think of September 15 as a 'survive by' date because that's when the area starts to pick up more rainfall. If you have any questions in regards to local agriculture or natural resources, you can visit your local county extension office's website through https://counties.agrilife.org/.