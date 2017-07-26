Fired Grayson County fire marshals will appeal

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Grayson County DA Joe Brown said Dr. Gregg Diamond is being accused of assault against his stepdaughter, 17-year-old Mikayla Mitchell.More >>
Grayson County DA Joe Brown said Dr. Gregg Diamond is being accused of assault against his stepdaughter, 17-year-old Mikayla Mitchell.More >>
Former Grayson County Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price will plead their case to the sheriff next Monday.More >>
Former Grayson County Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price will plead their case to the sheriff next Monday.More >>
One week after learning she was pregnant, Ana Garcia told police that her husband, Sergio Jimenez, assaulted her.More >>
One week after learning she was pregnant, Ana Garcia told police that her husband, Sergio Jimenez, assaulted her.More >>
Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent was allowed to call a family member instead of being arrested after being pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving.More >>
Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent was allowed to call a family member instead of being arrested after being pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving.More >>
Seven Republicans joined all Democrats Wednesday in a 45-55 vote defeating the plan. It was the second self-inflicted setback the GOP has suffered this week.More >>
Seven Republicans joined all Democrats Wednesday in a 45-55 vote defeating the plan. It was the second self-inflicted setback the GOP has suffered this week.More >>
It's estimated that the storms resulted in more than $6.5 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.More >>
It's estimated that the storms resulted in more than $6.5 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.More >>
When four-year-old Luke lost track of his beloved teddy bear at Dallas Love Field, his desperate dad Tim Swofford used social media to report the emergency.More >>
When four-year-old Luke lost track of his beloved teddy bear at Dallas Love Field, his desperate dad Tim Swofford used social media to report the emergency.More >>
The legislation would require Texans to use public facilities, such as restrooms, locker rooms and showers, based on their birth sex, regardless of gender identity.More >>
The legislation would require Texans to use public facilities, such as restrooms, locker rooms and showers, based on their birth sex, regardless of gender identity.More >>
Outside summertime activities can not only be hot... but dangerous. The Sherman City Council is working to change that with two new proposed ordinances.More >>
Outside summertime activities can not only be hot... but dangerous. The Sherman City Council is working to change that with two new proposed ordinances.More >>