Fired Grayson County fire marshals will appeal

Fired Grayson County fire marshals will appeal

Kevin Walton (left) and Kerry Price (KTEN) Kevin Walton (left) and Kerry Price (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- Former Grayson County Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price will appeal to try and get their jobs back.

Last week, Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt fired both men after they were accused of forging a government document involving "personal protection equipment."

They are entitled to appeal that decision, and according to the sheriff's office, they will proceed.

That will happen next Monday before Sheriff Watt.

