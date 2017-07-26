Oklahoma counties hit hard by May storms get disaster aid

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Federal disaster aid is now available in 16 Oklahoma counties that were hit hard by severe weather in May.

Gov. Mary Fallin said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state's request for help in Alfalfa, Beckham, Cherokee, Coal, Cotton, Delaware, Johnston, Le Flore, Murray, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Roger Mills and Washita counties.

The National Weather Service identified 38 tornadoes between May 16-20, including three EF2 twisters near Elk City, Hanna and Muskogee. There were also widespread blackouts and flooding.

It's estimated that the storms resulted in more than $6.5 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

To apply for federal assistance, go to DisasterAssistance.gov and enter your address to see if you are in a qualified area. You can also contact the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

Fallin said other counties could be added to the disaster aid request at a future date.