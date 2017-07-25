Grayson County seeks federal funds for airport operations

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Outside summertime activities can not only be hot... but dangerous. The Sherman City Council is working to change that with two new proposed ordinances.More >>
Following the second fatal crash in just 90 days, more people are calling for safety improvements at the northern terminus of the turnpike, where it intersects with Highway 1 at a simple stop sign.More >>
Jefferson Elementary School is hosting the two-week event, where gifted and talented elementary students will learn all about India.More >>
North Texas Regional Airport is the only facility in the nation to fully fund its own control tower. Grayson County Commissioners want to get a little help.More >>
The last remaining Watsonburger outpost says its inability to find "trustworthy, honest, dependable, reliable employees" is the reason it has closed up shop on Morton Street.More >>
Teresa Danks said she sought donations after slumping state revenue led to reduced funding for education.More >>
OHP Chief Ricky Adams said on his twitter account and Facebook that 43-year-old Lt. D. Heath Meyer died Monday night. He is the 36th OHP Trooper to die in the line of duty.More >>
A Seminole County man is dead after his car collided with an 18-wheeler in neighboring Pontotoc County Monday evening.More >>
Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond had appealed be released pending further court action, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak ruled Monday that Diamond will not be freed.More >>
