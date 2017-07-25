Grayson County seeks federal funds for airport operations - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grayson County seeks federal funds for airport operations

DENISON, Texas -- Grayson County is looking for help from Uncle Sam to help keep the lights on at the North Texas Regional Airport control tower.

NTRA is the only airport in the nation to fully fund its own tower. Grayson County Commissioners want to enter the federal contract tower program to get a little help.

Commissioners say the federal bill has been approved, and will be voted on by the House soon.

If the feds give the okay for the tower program, taxpayers will save an estimated $300,000.

North Texas Regional Airport / Perrin Field is located on the site of the former Perrin Air Force Base. It was known as Grayson County Airport until 2007.

North Texas Regional Airport control tower
Control tower at North Texas Regional Airport. (KTEN)

