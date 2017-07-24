Three in custody after Anna parking lot robbery

ANNA, Texas -- Three high school students from Garland, Texas are in police custody after police say they grabbed a diamond ring from a Denison woman.

Anna police investigators said the woman was trying to sell her jewelry using the 5miles website. She agreed to meet with the three young men in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday afternoon after they responded to her post.

"During their encounter, she said that he had tried several times to take the ring off her finger," Anna police Lt. Jeff Caponera said. "The last time he just forcefully pulled it off and looked at her and said, 'Gotcha!' and ran."

The suspects -- two 17-year-olds and one aged 18 -- are Garland High School students.

The woman, who is licensed to carry, pulled out her handgun and tried to defend herself.

"That didn't work," Caponera said. "No shots were fired, but they ended up fleeing in their vehicle."

Police recommend that if you are going to sell something to a stranger, the best place to do so is at your local police department.

"We always encourage people to watch out for their own safety, and we encourage them to do these types of transactions in a public place -- which they did," Caponera said. "It just unfortunately didn't work out the way one would anticipate."

Police in Plano, Texas, took the young men into custody less than one hour after the robbery.

The diamond ring was recovered and returned to its owner.