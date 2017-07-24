Judge: No freedom for Texoma doctor linked to overdose deaths

SHERMAN, Texas -- A Texoma doctor facing federal charges that link his prescriptions to at least seven opioid overdose deaths must remain behind bars as he waits for trial.

Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond had appealed be released pending further court action, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak ruled Monday that Diamond will not be freed.

In a detailed four-page statement, Judge Nowak noted the testimony of a Drug Enforcement Agency investigator who testified that Diamond, 56, had been allegedly prescribing controlled prescription drugs "with no legitimate medical purpose."

The investigation revealed that even after federal agents executed search warrants at the defendant's DiamondBack Pain and Wellness Centers in Sherman and Paris on May 19, he prescribed almost 278,000 dosage units.

The DEA agent noted that patients of Diamond had even filled at least seven new prescriptions since he was placed under arrest.

Judge Nowak also said that Diamond poses a flight risk because his "current home situation and financial position are unstable."

Taken together, his unstable (and allegedly violent) home situation, omissions to the Court concerning his family and home life, ostensible willingness to evade authorities, as well as the inconsistencies concerning Dr. Diamond's financial situation and admitted significant debt obligations, militate in favor of detention.

Diamond has entered not guilty pleas to all four counts he faces, including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; possession with intent to distribute controlled substances; health care fraud; and money laundering.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.