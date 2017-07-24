Neighbors rattled by Ardmore drive-by shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A drive-by shooting has people in Ardmore on edge.

Police say someone fired several shots at a home in the 200 block of Anderson Street Southeast late Sunday night. And it's not the first time there's been gunfire at this address.

Nobody was injured, but there was one woman inside the residence.

"She heard the gunshots, heard something strike her house, got to the lowest level of the floor and crawled her way to safety," police spokesperson Capt. Keith Ingle said.

Neighbors assumed the noise they heard was fireworks, and went back to sleep.

"It sounded like gunshots, you know, and we were kind of worried," said a man who wished to be identified only as "Jerry." "I said, well it's probably just fireworks."

But police warn against jumping to conclusions if you hear suspicious sounds.

"If you're uncertain, by all means, call us," Ingle said. "You never know when someone is inside their home; I mean, that's your safe place. ... I just hate to think what could have happened if a small child or an adult would have been standing up in the path of one of the bullets."

Police say the person who fired the shots on Anderson Street Southeast could face felony charges if apprehended.