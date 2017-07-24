Baked bean products recalled due to defective cans - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Baked bean products recalled due to defective cans

Bush Brothers and Company is voluntarily recalling some of its baked bean products.

The recall affects certain 28-ounce cans of Bush's Original, Country Style and Brown Sugar Hickory varieties.

The company says the problem involves a "temporary quality issue" with the cans in which the beans were packed.

"No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall; however, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled," Bush Brothers Chairman Drew Everett said in a written statement.

The recall involves only the 28-ounce cans with the codes listed in the document below. Call 800-590-3797 if you have any questions.

