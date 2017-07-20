Durant graveyards not up to par for some in Texoma

Oklahoma cities, like Durant, are dealing with thin wallets these days, but one place they should probably not go digging for money is the local graveyard.

Durant City Manager, Tim Rundel said, "Brought forward today are some issues regarding the maintenance of the cemetery and obviously we had some folks here this afternoon that are very passionate about the care that the cemetery currently has."

The city’s Cemetery Advisory Board received an earful from concerned citizens Thursday afternoon about the city not properly paying respects to their loved ones as well as others'.

"I'd like to say that their complaints were heard and we plan on taking action," added Rundel.

From sunken-in monuments and uneven plots to broken fences and potentially hazardous roads, this burial ground could use some work.

Rundel said, "We have a couple of cemeteries here in Durant that we maintain and we shouldn't just view those as a pocket park or a place where kids are going to play. These are things were people come on a quite regular basis to pay respect to their loved ones and we should be respectful in how the cemetery looks."

And while a number of these issues might be blamed on mother nature, vandalism is always a concern as well. The Board is planning on making a recommendation to the Durant City Council in regards to an ordinance for penalties to be invoked on people that are caught in cemeteries after dark.