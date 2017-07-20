Durant graveyards not up to par for some in Texoma

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Oklahoma cities, like Durant, are dealing with thin wallets these days, but one place they should probably not go digging for money is the local graveyard.More >>
Dock U at Highport Marina went up in flames on Wednesday, leaving behind the memories of countless summers on the lake.More >>
Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price are accused of forging documents associated with personal protective equipment.More >>
The property, in the 200 block of Tutt Street, was ablaze when the police and fire department arrived.More >>
Sherman police are squaring off against firefighters in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.More >>
According to investigators, the child's 29-year-old stepfather was showing a 9mm pistol to three of his children when the weapon discharged.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a car was headed northbound on U.S. 77 Wednesday evening when its 17-year-old driver left the highway, then rolled over several times before landing upside-down in a ravine.More >>
Much of Oklahoma is under a heat advisory through Friday evening as temperatures and humidity levels remain high.More >>
A good portion of the Lake Texoma community empathized with Highport Marina and the boat owners at U Dock Wednesday night after a fire burned down what for many is a home away from home.More >>
Two friends went for a pre-dawn swim at Turner Falls Park early Wednesday morning. One of them went missing and was later found dead.More >>
