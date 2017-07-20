First responders vie for Sherman blood drive victory - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

First responders vie for Sherman blood drive victory

Posted: Updated:
KTEN KTEN

SHERMAN, Texas -- And now the story of a friendly little competition in the form of a blood drive.  Sherman police are squaring off against firefighters in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The two-day event continues through 7 p.m. Friday on the east side of the old courthouse at 100 West Houston Street.

"Right now, we're just trying to keep up with the hospitals' usage," said Texoma Regional Blood Center donor services director Francis Campbell. "As soon as we put it on the shelf, it goes right back off the shelf, so this is just a way to bring in people, support our fire department, police department, and also support our community blood supply."

You don't have to be a public servant to donate blood, but you can vote for your favorite first responders.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.