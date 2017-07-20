First responders vie for Sherman blood drive victory

SHERMAN, Texas -- And now the story of a friendly little competition in the form of a blood drive. Sherman police are squaring off against firefighters in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The two-day event continues through 7 p.m. Friday on the east side of the old courthouse at 100 West Houston Street.

"Right now, we're just trying to keep up with the hospitals' usage," said Texoma Regional Blood Center donor services director Francis Campbell. "As soon as we put it on the shelf, it goes right back off the shelf, so this is just a way to bring in people, support our fire department, police department, and also support our community blood supply."

You don't have to be a public servant to donate blood, but you can vote for your favorite first responders.