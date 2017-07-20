Marietta teen dies in Love County crash

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
According to investigators, the child's 29-year-old stepfather was showing a 9mm pistol to three of his children when the weapon discharged.More >>
Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price are accused of forging documents associated with personal protective equipment.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a car was headed northbound on U.S. 77 Wednesday evening when its 17-year-old driver left the highway, then rolled over several times before landing upside-down in a ravine.More >>
Much of Oklahoma is under a heat advisory through Friday evening as temperatures and humidity levels remain high.More >>
A good portion of the Lake Texoma community empathized with Highport Marina and the boat owners at U Dock Wednesday night after a fire burned down what for many is a home away from home.More >>
Two friends went for a pre-dawn swim at Turner Falls Park early Wednesday morning. One of them went missing and was later found dead.More >>
A stubborn fire damaged multiple boats at Lake Texoma's largest marina on Wednesday morning. Highport Marina said no one was injured.More >>
An image gallery shows Wednesday's devastating fire at Highport Marina, which bills itself as the largest such facility at Lake Texoma.More >>
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the incident began when an aerial reconnaissance mission near Rattan in Pushmataha County spotted a "large cultivated pot crop."More >>
Sheriff Chris Bryant said the accident happened Tuesday night around 9 p.m. just outside Ardmore near Springer.More >>
