Marietta teen dies in Love County crash

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- A Texoma teenager died Wednesday evening after being ejected from a car that crashed near Thackerville.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2000 Nissan Maxima was headed northbound on U.S. 77 when its 17-year-old driver left the highway, then apparently overcorrected, rolling over several times before landing upside-down in a ravine.

The passenger, 19-year-old Nathan Hurst of Marietta, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, whose name was not released, was airlifted to Medical City Plano in Texas for treatment of a leg injury. She was reported to be in good dondition.

The OHP said Marietta police, the Love County Sheriff's Office, the Lighthorse Police Department, Love County EMS, and fire units from Shadydale, Thackerville and Marietta assisted in the operation.