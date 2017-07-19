Oklahoma drug agents save pot suspect from OD

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. -- Oklahoma state drug agents say they may have saved a man's life Wednesday morning as they found him trying to destroy an alleged crop of marijuana.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said the incident began when an aerial reconnaissance mission near Rattan in Pushmataha County spotted a "large cultivated pot crop."

"Our agents estimate about 100 plants were being cultivated on this piece of property," OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said in a written statement. "We dispatched a ground team to the location and when they arrived, the suspected grower, most likely tipped off from seeing our spotter aircraft, was already out in the patch trying to destroy the plants with a tractor and setting the field on fire.”

As agents on the ground approached the suspect, he was seen to swallow more than two dozen methadone pills, Woodward said. The agents immediately administered a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in Antlers. After release, he'll be facing multiple charges, including marijuana cultivation.

The name of the suspect was not released, but Woodward said he is a convicted felon, adding that firearms were found during a search of his home.