Stepdaughter of accused Texoma doctor found dead in Dallas

The stepdaughter of a Texoma doctor who is the target of a federal investigation has been found dead in Dallas.

KXAS reports that the body of Mikayla Mitchell, 17, was found floating in a small lake at Blair Park on Sunday.

Her home address is the same as Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond, who operated pain management clinics in Sherman and Paris, Texas.

Diamond is currently jailed in Fannin County after being accused of writing unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people over a four-year period.

Diamond was arrested on July 11 and appeared in a Sherman federal court on Tuesday appealing to be released as his case proceeds.

In a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, criminal defense lawyer Peter Schulte, who is representing Diamond, said his client is "devastated" by the news of Mitchell's death.

Media is ruthless. There is no connection between my client Dr. Diamonds' charges & his step-daughters death. Client & family devastated — Lawyer Peter Schulte (@AttyPeteSchulte) July 18, 2017

According to KXAS, the medical examiner has not established Mitchell's cause of death. Police initially said she died from homicidal violence.

Investigators have not named any suspects or revealed any motive in the woman's death," KXAS reported.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information about Mitchell's death. The phone number is 214-373-TIPS,

The Sherman Independent School District confirmed that Mikayla Mitchell had been enrolled at Sherman High School until May 2016.

"We are saddened by the loss of any member of the Bearcat family," said Sherman ISD spokeswoman Emily Parks. "Our thoughts, prayers, and support are with Mikayla's family during this difficult time."