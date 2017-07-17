'Operation Kindness' brings touch of home to Sherman reservist

SHERMAN, Texas -- Tom Caver has been with the Sherman Police Department for 15 years. At the age of 38, he decided to join the Air Force Reserves, and he is currently on duty and deployed in Afghanistan.

The city of Sherman is trying to brighten Caver's days overseas by mailing him care packages at the beginning of each month. They call it "Operation Kindness."

"He sacrifices when he's home anyway, being a police officer," said Sherman police Chief Zachary Flores. "And then he goes above and beyond and sacrifices, as does his family, so they've really showed their support."

Caver's father, Bill Caver, said the care packages mean so much to his son, and the other soldiers he's deployed with.

"I think these kind of things bring the people together," he said. "Tom and his guys love it. You know, there's a small group of guys, so if one person gets something, everyone gets something."

Caver has received overwhelming support so far.

"There's a pile of stuff out there that they have, and Sherman P.D. Is just one of the places where people can bring things," the elder Caver said. "It's amazing that people are coming through and supporting our guys in the military like that."

The mission of Operation Kindness is to show Caver just how much the City of Sherman loves and appreciates him.

"We at the police department have really stressed family, and taking care of those around us," Chief Flores said. "And so to work with Tom and his family, I hope it shows that we mean it. We really do care about those that come here and work for us."

Tom Caver will be in Afghanistan for six months. You can donate to Operation Kindness by dropping off items at the Sherman Police Department or at City Hall.

"It's just great, and he loves it... they all do, and they certainly appreciate it," Bill Caver said.