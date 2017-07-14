Trump and Macron: The long, long handshake - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Trump and Macron: The long, long handshake

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
French TV/TV1 via CNN French TV/TV1 via CNN

PARIS -- President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shared another lengthy handshake during the Bastille Day celebration, reprising their famous white-knuckle handshake showdown in May.

Trump and Macron shook hands as Trump departed a military parade, and they continued clasping hands as they walked along the parade route. Trump patted Macron's hand and they jerked their hands back and forth in an arm wrestling motion.

Trump then shook hands with Macron's wife, Brigitte, as he continued to shake hands with the French president.

At a NATO summit in Brussels in May, Trump and Macron locked hands for so long that their knuckles started turning white.

Macron later called that handshake a "moment of truth" to show he's not a pushover.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.