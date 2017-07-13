Body found in well may be missing Oklahoma man

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) -- Authorities say a body found in southeast Oklahoma may be that of a man reported missing earlier this month.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Thursday the body is believed to be that of 41-year-old Harold Jones of Broken Bow.

The OSBI says the body was found in a well about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Idabel, about 190 miles (305 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI says Jones and his pickup truck were reported missing July 5 and the truck was found during a July 8 traffic stop in Texas. The agency says the driver told officers he bought the truck in Clarksville, Texas, and that information led to people who provided information leading to the discovery of the body.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.