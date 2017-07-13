Body discovered in Ardmore creek - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Body discovered in Ardmore creek

Posted: Updated:
By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
ARDMORE, Okla. -- Police confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body has been discovered in a creek on the southeast side of the city.

We're told people were playing in the creek near the 600 block of 2nd Avenue SE when they found the remains.

Ardmore police said they are treating this investigation as a crime scene.

Additional details are pending.

