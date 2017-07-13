Body discovered in Ardmore creek

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
The goal of the city's Main Street Improvement Program is to beautify the downtown district without damaging its historic heritage.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Thursday the body is believed to be that of 41-year-old Harold Jones of Broken Bow.More >>
Ardmore police said they are treating this investigation as a crime scene.More >>
Jonathan Braun, 58, was shot and killed on May 22 in the parking lot of Grandma's Indoor Gun Range on Highway 70 east of Ardmore.More >>
Investigators were checking out a home that has been vacant for about a year when they discovered plastic pipe and a string.More >>
Mercy Hospital Ardmore is named one of the top rural hospitals in the U.S., and its parent company is on a top-five list of large health systems.More >>
This week we have an adorable little gray tabby kitten. She's about six months old, has no siblings and is the longest resident at the Morton Street Animal Shelter.More >>
With temperatures rising across the Texoma region, you are more prone to dehydration and heat exhaustion.More >>
Dr. Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested on Tuesday and charged with prescribing drugs "without a legitimate medical purpose."More >>
Backpacks filled with school supplies will be waiting for primary, elementary and middle school students in Marietta on August 17.More >>
