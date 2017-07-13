National awards for Ardmore hospital

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Mercy Hospital Ardmore was celebrating Wednesday after receiving two national awards.

For the second consecutive year, parent company Mercy Health, based in Janesville, Wisconsin, has been named among the top five large health systems in the United States as part of the 2017 Truven Health Analytics Top Hospitals study.

Mercy Ardmore was also included on a list of the nation's 100 top rural and community hospitals based on a survey by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. Mercy is just one of two Oklahoma hospitals to earn the honor out of some 2,000 candidates around the U.S.

Bigger than the award itself is a testimony of how hard our staff works to serve southern Oklahoma," said Mercy Ardmore president Daryle Voss. "I am so proud of the staff. It's really not about the award so much as it is about the work that went in to put us where we are at, so I'm just really proud of the staff."

As part of that appreciation, employees were treated to lunch from food trucks in the outpatient parking lot Thursday.