Kids home alone; Gainesville mom under arrest

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- A Gainesville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leaving two small children alone in a house.

In a written statement, police spokeswoman Belva McClinton said they received information that a five-year-old child had been left unattended at a residence in the 100 block of Throckmorton Street.

Officers found a five-year-old boy and his seven-month-old sister inside with no adult supervision.

As police waited for Child Protective Services, their mother -- identified as 22-year-old Kaylie Nichole Lizalde -- returned to the house with a one-year-old child in tow. 

McClinton said Lizalde was arrested and charged with abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return, a felony with a maximum penalty of two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

Lizalde's children were placed in CPS custody.  She was released Wednesday after posting bond.

