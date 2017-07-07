Work halted at new Love County jail facility - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Work halted at new Love County jail facility

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- Construction on the new Love County Justice Center has ground to a halt.

A groundbreaking event for the jail facility was held in January after voters overwhelmingly approved the project last November. Commissioners engaged OK Building Solutions to lay the foundation.

But contractors were running a month behind schedule, and supervisor Bill Freeman said their work was not up to par.

"Needs to be done right;  you only have one chance to do the foundation," he said. "If you don't get the foundation right, your whole building could crumble within just a very few years."

Freeman said finding a new contractor will most likely set the project back at least a couple of months.

When complete, the 24,000-square-foot Love County Justice Center will feature housing for 119 inmates, along with office facilities for sheriff's department personnel and an emergency call center. It's located just north of Marietta on Highway 77.

