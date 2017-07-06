Christmas in July returns to downtown Sherman - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Christmas in July returns to downtown Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- Does the midsummer heat leave you pining for a cool December afternoon?

Circle your calendar for Saturday, when Christmas in July returns to downtown Sherman.

While they can't really promise frosty temperatures, the spirit of the holiday will be all around, with a bicycle parade, miniature train rides, free craft and activity booths, and (of course) Santa Claus!

The event is set for July 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Courthouse Square.

