Gainesville boy injured when gun goes off

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- Jonathan Michael Hass, 20, is jailed in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old Gainesville boy late Wednesday night, police said.

Police spokeswoman Belva McClinton said officers found the victim at the North Texas Medical Center emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police said the victim and a 14-year-old friend had been visiting Hass at his home in the 1600 block of Wolf Run Road. Hass is the brother-in-law of the victim's friend.

"Hass was showing the boys a small caliber revolver that he owned," McClinton said in a written statement. "While demonstrating the function of the weapon, which was loaded, the weapon discharged striking the victim in the lower right side of the torso."

The wounded child was taken to the hospital by Hass.

Police arrested Hass for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a 2nd degree felony which carries a prison term of 2 to 20 years if convicted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gainesville police Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000. Callers can remain anonymous.