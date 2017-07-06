Gainesville boy injured when gun goes off - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Gainesville boy injured when gun goes off

Posted: Updated:
KTEN KTEN

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- Jonathan Michael Hass, 20, is jailed in connection with the shooting of a 14-year-old Gainesville boy late Wednesday night, police said.

Police spokeswoman Belva McClinton said officers found the victim at the North Texas Medical Center emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Police said the victim and a 14-year-old friend had been visiting Hass at his home in the 1600 block of Wolf Run Road. Hass is the brother-in-law of the victim's friend.

"Hass was showing the boys a small caliber revolver that he owned," McClinton said in a written statement. "While demonstrating the function of the weapon, which was loaded, the weapon discharged striking the victim in the lower right side of the torso."

The wounded child was taken to the hospital by Hass.

Police arrested Hass for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a 2nd degree felony which carries a prison term of 2 to 20 years if convicted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gainesville police  Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000. Callers can remain anonymous.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.