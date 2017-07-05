Silver Alert canceled for missing Ardmore senior

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore police issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a senior who may be in danger.

He was located less than three hours later at a gas station in Ada, 57 miles away.

James Ledbetter, 66, had last been seen at his residence in the 1000 block of Stone Creek Drive around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

He was traced to the Chickasaw Travel Stop in Ada, where members of the Lighthorse Police Department were caring for Ledbetter until he could be returned to Ardmore.