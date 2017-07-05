Sherman police: Woman survives knife attack by husband - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman police: Woman survives knife attack by husband

Posted:

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police said a man is under arrest for attempted murder after allegedly trying to slash his wife's throat on Tuesday night.

Neighbors told investigators that they saw Joshua Cole assaulting his wife with a knife at an address in the 900 block of South Bryant Avenue.

"Joshua opened a pocket knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim in her neck," Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton said in a written statement. "The victim’s mother attempted to get Joshua to stop. Joshua threw her (victim’s mother) against the house."

Witnesses said Cole then went back to the wounded woman, lifted her head and cut her throat.

Cole was taken into custody without incident about two blocks from the crime scene.

His wife underwent surgery early Wednesday morning and was reported to be in stable condition.

"Most of the injuries are described by medical staff as being 'superficial," Hampton said. "However, when Joshua cut the victim's throat, it came close to cutting her cartiod artery."

Cole was being held at the Grayson County Jail on charges of attempted murder.

