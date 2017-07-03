Man's death under investigation in Hugo - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Man's death under investigation in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. -- Police and state agents are investigating the discovery of a corpse in Hugo on Monday morning.

A neighbor who was walking to work around 7:30 a.m. spotted the man's body in the 800 block of North H Street and reported it to police.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Hugo police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim has been positively identified, but his name was not released until relatives are notified.

