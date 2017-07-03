Man's death under investigation in Hugo

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
A neighbor who was walking to work around 7:30 a.m. Monday spotted the man's body in the 800 block of North H Street.More >>
A neighbor who was walking to work around 7:30 a.m. Monday spotted the man's body in the 800 block of North H Street.More >>
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX- If you're traveling this holiday weekend heads up. AAA of Texas says this is the busiest travel weekend they've ever seen. 3.2 million people are expected to hit the roads in the state of Texas according to AAA. Nationwide 44.2 million are expected to drive. That increase is 3% from last year's numbers. The reason, a booming economy and lower prices at the pump. "People have more income discretionary income this year. Incomes are risin...More >>
AAA of Texas says 3.2 million people are expected to hit the roads in the state.More >>
Denison police said a man and woman got into an argument at a home in the 900 block of West Coffin.More >>
Shavon Randle, 13, was reported abducted Wednesday from her home in Lancaster, about 15 miles south of Dallas.More >>
Shavon Randle, 13, was reported abducted Wednesday from her home in Lancaster, about 15 miles south of Dallas.More >>
A plan to remove Bibles and other religious icons from the chapel at East Central University is now officially on hold.More >>
A plan to remove Bibles and other religious icons from the chapel at East Central University is now officially on hold.More >>
Police said 69-year-old Larry Herren was reported missing from the Lakeland Manor Nursing Home early Wednesday morning.More >>
Police said 69-year-old Larry Herren was reported missing from the Lakeland Manor Nursing Home early Wednesday morning.More >>
The lawsuit alleges the manufacturers deceived and manipulated Oklahomans into believing opioids were safe for use over an extended period.More >>
The lawsuit alleges the manufacturers deceived and manipulated Oklahomans into believing opioids were safe for use over an extended period.More >>
"If you are Choctaw seeking some sort of secondary education, we have a scholarship for you to apply for," Chahta Foundation Executive Director Seth Fairchild said.More >>
"If you are Choctaw seeking some sort of secondary education, we have a scholarship for you to apply for," Chahta Foundation Executive Director Seth Fairchild said.More >>