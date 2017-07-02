Crews battle fire in Pottsboro - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Crews battle fire in Pottsboro

Posted:

POTTSBORO, TX- Fire crews are investigating what sparked a shop to go up in flames Sunday afternoon in Pottsboro.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday several fire crews battled the blaze near the intersection of Katy and Angus Lane. The homeowners tell us the area of the shop that caught fire was where a family member was storing some home supplies while getting ready to move.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

  Texoma Headlines

