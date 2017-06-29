Van Alstyne police search for felony suspect - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Van Alstyne police search for felony suspect

Posted: Updated:
Van Alstyne PD Van Alstyne PD

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- Police in Van Alstyne are trying to find a man linked to a felony investigation.

A manhunt unfolded Thursday afternoon near the downtown district in the 100 block of North Dallas Avenue.

Authorities are looking for a man named Mike Stoker. Van Alstyne police said Stoker fled after he was pulled over for a traffic stop.

Sources said Grayson County Sheriff's Office and K-9 units searched the area for him. They were especially interested in a vacant house.

"They had the dogs and then they busted in the door of the yellow house," said neighbor Star Duncan. "They were just everywhere."

Police said Stoker is a suspect in a felony investigation but would not be more specific.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.